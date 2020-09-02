Juventus will begin their bid for a 10th successive Serie A title with a home match against Sampdoria following the draw for the 2020/21 season’s fixtures on Wednesday.

Inter Milan, last season’s runners-up, will visit promoted Benevento in their opening fixture.

The season will start later than usual on the weekend of September 19/20, a knock-on effect of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused last season to finish in early August rather than May, and will feature a shortened Christmas break.

The opening weekend will also feature a clash between Lazio and Atalanta, who finished fourth and third respectively last season, while AC Milan entertain Bologna.

The first Derby d’Italia fixture of the season, between Inter Milan and Juventus, will be on the weekend of January 16/17, which will also feature a derby between Lazio and AS Roma.

The first Inter-AC Milan derby will be on October 17/18 and there will be an early clash between bitter rivals Juventus and Napoli who meet in Turin on October 3/4 on the third match day.

Italian and local government authorities are still discussing whether to allow at least some spectators to watch matches.

