Two suspected notorious criminals who abduct, kill and bury their victims in shallow graves have been apprehended by the police in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

The suspects: Aondoaseer Terseer, alias Bob Tsetse, 23, and Orkashima David, alias Cash Money, 22, were also said to have led police detectives to the shallow graves where the remains of six of their victims, including their wives, were buried.

The two suspects fled Benue State after committing armed robbery, kidnapping and murder, but were later arrested in Osun State.

The suspects were said to have committed the crimes in Mbamon, Tavachan, Michiche Council ward of Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State for about three years before leaving the community, ostensibly to find greener areas of operation in Osun State.

Daily Sun gathered that the two suspects, who are secondary school dropouts and members of a 10-man-criminal syndicate, took policemen round to uncover shallow graves as well as abandoned wells where they had dumped remains of their victims to conceal their nefarious acts.

It was further gathered that among the six dead decomposing bodies uncovered so far were three males and three females, including their wives whom they confessed to having killed in January and April 2021 respectively.

The decomposing bodies of the victims, which were subsequently recovered from the shallow graves and dry wells, included those of John Nyitamen, Catherine Akiishi and Aondover Fidelix, with another yet to be identified body, as well as those of the wives of the two suspects.

While Tsetse confessed that he mistakenly killed his wife after he threw a wood which pierced her neck during a misunderstanding, Cash Money revealed that he killed his wife after a quarrel that was instigated by his father who had alleged that his wife was trying to burn his house by calling security agents.

Cash Money further explained that he was able to kill and hurriedly bury his wife in a shallow grave with the assistance of two of his other gang members.

The suspects further gave six names of their gang members as Umangu Ihuman, alias Aka; Agwe, alias Banga; Aondover Ihom, alias D’ver; Luper; and Yaryon, alias Snake, noting, however, that four of their members had been killed.

The suspects also claimed to be working for Azonto, a militia and second-in-command to the slain Benue militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, who is said to be responsible for several kidnappings, killings of security agents in the Sankera axis of the state.

The Chairman of the council, Alfred Atera, also confirmed the report, saying the suspects took policemen to all the shallow graves where they had buried their victims.

He assured that now that the suspects have been nabbed, they would be prosecuted and made to face the wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

Atera added that their arrest and prosecution would also bring succour to the families of the victims who have long searched for the remains of their loved ones.

The spokeswoman of the Benue State Police Command, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the report, but added that she was yet to get full details at the time of this report.

Daily Sun.