The Senate has administered oath of allegiance on four new senators as members of 9th Senate, following their victory at the December 5 by- election conducted by Independent National Electoral Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new senators included Seriake Dickson (PDP-Bayelsa), Cleopas Moses (PDP-Bayelsa), Tokunbo Abiru (APC-Lagos)and Nora Daduut (APC-Plateau).

The oath of allegiance was administered by Clerk of Senate, Dauda Ibrahim El- Ladan, shortly after the commencement of Tuesday’s plenary.

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan in his remarks said that the 9th Senate since inauguration, has worked for Nigerians, and would continue to work for Nigerians.

He said the activities of Senate have been conducted in a bipartisan manner, noting that the Senate has done fairly well.

Lawan said the Senate would not do anything to jeopardise the progress of government, noting that the interest of Nigerians remained the priority of the National Assembly.

He urged Nigerians to engage in constructive criticism of the National Assembly, while also recognising its central role in democracy.