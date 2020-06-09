An Inspector of Police has been stabbed to death by a Sergeant in Lagos State.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, on Monday confirmed the incident.

According to available information, the Inspector died on Sunday after he was stabbed by the Sergeant.

The two were said to be residing in the same house in Oke-Odo area of Lagos State, where there was said to be a disagreement over the time to close the gate.

The Sergeant was said to be at the centre of the quarrel in which the Inspector intervened.

The Sergeant stabbed him in the process.

Confirming the incident, Elkana said: “The incident happened on Thursday, June 4, 2020, but the inspector died on June 7, 2020.

“They are tenants living in the same building.

“The Sergeant was quarrelling with the three other tenants when the Inspector intervened to use his power to stop the Sergeant but ended up being killed by the Sergeant.

“They were quarrelling over when and when not to open the gate of their house.

“After macheting his leg and other parts of his body, the Inspector was placed on admission in a hospital, but died yesterday (Sunday).

“We are still investigating, but for now, the investigation has revealed that the incident was caused by a domestic quarrel.”