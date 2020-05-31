Alhaji Aliyu Bako, the Sergeant at Arms of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly. has died at the age of 69.



Jibrin Gwamna, Press Secretary to the Speaker of the House, disclosed this in a statement in Keffi on Sunday.



Gwamna said the Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, described Bako’s death as painful and colossal loss to the state.



The statement quoted the Speaker as having said: “On behalf of the principal officers, members and staff of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly I, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the speaker has condole with the family of the late sergeant at Arms and Kwandere emirate council over the death of our dedicated and committed sergeant at arms who is the Makongiji Kwandare.



“He was a committed staff and has contributed his quota to the development of the house and the state at large while alive.



“His death is painful but God gives life and take at his own will.



“May his soul and the souls of other departed rest in peace.”