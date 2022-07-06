SERG to Peter Obi: Pick Northerner without unresolved corruption baggage

The foremost organization pan-Igbo sociopolitical pressure organisation, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has urged the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi to pick a vice-presidential candidate who has no unresolved corruption allegations and a nationalist of unquestionable character.

The SERG, in a statement signed by its President and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, equally urged Obi to strongly consider Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, a Nigerian economist and politician, as his running mate.

According to the group, “Nigeria is bigger than any individual and deserves the best of us at the helms of affairs at all levels, especially the office of the President of the Federal Republic.

“For this reason, we encourage Mr. Peter Obi to avoid individuals who have baggage of unresolved corruption allegations as a corrupt leader cannot fight corruption.

“War against corruption should and must begin from the selection of the right candidates for elective political offices.

“For this reason, Mr. Peter Obi must avoid picking a running mate among individuals who cannot explain how they became who they are financially”, the group stated.

SERG maintained that it has full support for Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed to be considered as the running mate to Peter Obi.

“Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is a Senator and founder of Baze University Abuja and Baba-Ahmed University Kano.

“Baze University Hospital is rated as the biggest private hospital in Africa”, the statement concluded.