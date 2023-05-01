SERG congratulates Iwuanyanwu on ratification as Ohanaeze President-General

Pan-Igbo sociopolitical pressure group, the South East Revival Group (SERG) has congratulated elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on his ratification as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide by the highest decision-making organ of the apex Igbo organisation, the Imeobi.



The SERG, in a statement issued by its President and National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, said that “the affirmation of the emergence of the Chairman of the Elders’ Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as the new President-General of the socio-cultural organisation by the Imeobi is a clear testimony of his general acceptance, unifying ability, and rare leadership qualities.”



He emerged following the death of the former President-General of the Igbo group, Prof. George Obiozor. The business mogul was nominated to complete the tenure of the late Igbo leader by Ohanaeze elders in Imo State where late Prof. Obiozor hailed from.



According to the SERG, Chief Iwuanyanwu “is a leader who has distinguished himself and an elder statesman who has, at many occasions, stood for Ndigbo as a result of his unwavering love for Igbo at home and in the diaspora.



“We join all Igbo speaking communities globally to congratulate this exceptional leader and lover of the culture and traditions of Ndigbo.



“We’re confident in his leadership qualities and love for Igbo.



“We believe that he will defend Ndigbo amid the incitements and embers of hatred being fanned in certain quarters against Igbo in the country.



“We urge the new President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide to deploy his experience, goodwill and contacts to reintegrate Ndigbo in the national affairs despite deliberate exclusion of Igbo speaking natives of Nigeria.



“The years of exclusion, hatred and abandonment by the Federal Government of Nigeria has culminated in the ongoing youth restiveness and agitations in the old South East region to call global attention to the anomalies in Igbo land,” the SERG noted.