Serena Williams “will not stop” until she has at least equalled Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record, Coach Patrick Mouratoglou has vowed.

Williams has not won a Major since returning to tennis after the birth of her daughter, although she is still going deep in tournaments.

She has reached four Grand Slam finals in that time, and lost in the semi-finals of the Australian Open earlier this month.

That defeat hurt her, and she was reduced to tears in the press conference afterwards, but Mouratoglou says Williams is not about to quit on her goal.

“It’s something that is difficult to measure for people,” Tennishead columnist Mouratoglou told People.

“That’s why it’s very sensitive. That’s why it’s very emotional for her. I completely get it.

“I don’t think she will stop until she at least wins [another] Grand Slam, because she came back to win Grand Slams and she doesn’t quit.

“I have to believe it and she has to believe it, too. If she [doesn’t], she would stop.

“After all she’s achieved in her career, at her age, having a baby for the first time, having a family – it was an incredible effort to come back to tennis, unbelievable effort.

“Mental effort, physical effort, so many hours to get back in shape.

“She would never even start that if she didn’t think she was able to win another Grand Slam.

“That’s how Serena is really exceptional. She puts the standards so high for herself, and she finds a way to match those standards, whatever she does.”