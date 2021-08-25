Serena pulls out of US Open

Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week’s US Open tennis grand slam to allow her body time to recover from a torn hamstring.

In a post on social media, the 39-year-old American said the decision was made after “careful consideration” on the advice of her medical team.

“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favourite places to play — I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon.”

Williams is the latest high-profile player to ditch the event after defending men’s champion Dominic Thiem ruled himself out, along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The 23-time grand slam champion, who has won six titles in New York, has not played since her first round exit at Wimbledon in June — when she left the court in tears with an injured right hamstring.

Now ranked 22 in the world, Williams won her first grand slam at the US Open as a teenager in 1999.