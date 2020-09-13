Serena Williams has pulled out of the upcoming Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome due to an Achilles injury.

The American’s bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title ended with a defeat to Victoria Azarenka at Flushing Meadows on Thursday, a match in which she took a medical timeout to have her left ankle re-taped due to the Achilles problem.

“I regretfully must withdraw from The Internazionali BNL d’Italia due to an Achilles strain,” Williams said in a statement.

“I’m so humbled by the continuous support from my fans in Rome and I look forward to making my return soon.”

Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and top-ranked Ash Barty have also pulled out of the women’s event.

“Unfortunately, I have made the tough decision to withdraw from Rome this year,” Kvitova said.

“It is always one of my favourite places to visit and I really look forward to being back in Italy next year. I wish the tournament every success and congratulate them on all their hard work to put on a safe event.”

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, who will contest the US Open men’s final on Sunday, have withdrawn from the men’s tournament.