Serena Williams pulled out of the Yarra Valley Classic on Friday with a right shoulder injury, hours after her quarter-final victory in the Australian Open warm-up event.

Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, had set up a mouth-watering semi-final clash against world number one Australian Ash Barty after defeating fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2 4-6 (10-6) on Margaret Court Arena.

“Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Yarra Valley Classic singles draw due to a right shoulder injury,” the women’s tour said on Twitter.

“Ashleigh Barty advances to the final by walkover.”

Williams’ injury setback came as she was drawn against Laura Siegemund in the opening round of the Australian Open, which is due to start on February 8.