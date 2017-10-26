Serbia wants Eagles friendly

Serbia has opened discussions for a friendly match against the Super Eagles ahead of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The friendly, according to the President of the Serbia-Nigeria-Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Temi Gold, is aimed at preparing the Serbian side for the Mundial.

In a chat with the media, Gold said time has come for Nigeria to explore all avenues for growth in the country and that sports, especially football, is one of the areas.

He revealed that contacts are being made at the highest level for a friendly match between Nigeria and Serbia and that talks are ongoing.

Gold said: “I can assure you that we are in contact with the NFF President, Mr. Melvin Amaju Pinnick.

“He has assured us that we can work together.

“We are also talking to the Technical Committee Chairman, Barrister Chris Green.

“And we are getting closer.

“The NFF President himself confirmed to the media that all doors are open for the Super Eagles to play friendlies and he has been talking all parties.

“As it clicks, including the game against Serbia, we will open up.

“It’s really work in progress for us at the NFF.”

Dr. Gold said what the friendly game hopes to achieve is not only entertainment but a way to rediscover the economic prosperity of the greatest and biggest African nation on earth, adding: “Just watch out.”