SERAP to Tinubu: Stop Wike from shutting 34 embassies over unpaid ground rents

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene and stop the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, from shutting down 34 foreign embassies in Abuja over unpaid ground rents.

In a statement shared via its X handle on Monday, the rights group warned that such an action would constitute a breach of international law and violate long-standing diplomatic protocols.

“President Tinubu should urgently caution and direct the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to immediately withdraw the threat to close down 34 embassies in Abuja,” SERAP stated.

The group cited Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the inviolability of diplomatic missions and prohibits their premises from being subject to search, requisition, attachment, or execution.

According to SERAP, any attempt to forcibly shut down or repossess embassy properties would be illegal under international law.

“Article 22, paragraph 1, of the Vienna Convention states that ‘[t]he premises of the mission shall be inviolable,’” the group noted, adding that “Paragraph 3 further affirms that ‘the premises of the mission, their furnishings and other property thereon and the means of transport of the mission shall be immune from search, requisition, attachment or execution.’”

