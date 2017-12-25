Katsina: 10,000 APC members to join PDP as Atiku Care Foundation inaugurates LG exco

On Tuesday, the Atiku Care Foundation in Katsina State will be welcoming 10,000 decampees from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

A statement signed by the Director of Media and Publicity (North West) of the foundation, Jacob Onjewu Dickson, made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday, said the ceremony is billed for the PDP Secretariat in Katsina.

“In a solidarity move with former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, loyalists are dumping APC for PDP and pitching tents with the Atiku Care Foundation,” the statement stated.

According to the statement, the ceremony will also feature the inauguration of local government coordinators of the foundation from the 34 LGAs in the state.

“The state chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Yusuf Ghali Tabare has assured that arrangements have been concluded towards the double events of inauguration and welcoming the decampees,” the statement added.

The event, which is scheduled for 10am, is also expected to attract several top politicians from within and outside Katsina State.