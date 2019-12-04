The organizers of the prestigious SERA awards have honoured leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, with the ‘Best Use of Storytelling to Drive Sustainability’ award in recognition of its efforts at promoting corporate philanthropy.

The SERA awards platform, which is widely considered the gold-standard recognition in Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability in Nigeria, was conceived to lead the drive towards actualization of the sustainable development goals in Africa by enabling a platform that promotes, measures and harmonizes the contributions of private sector, governments/public sector and non-governmental organizations to attain set targets.

The award ceremony held last Saturday at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos and Airtel Nigeria’s Corporate Communications & CSR Director, Emeka Oparah, led members of his team to receive the award at the classy event that was attended by many accomplished professionals in corporate Nigeria.

According to the citation read in honour of Airtel, the award recognized the company’s outstanding ability to articulate its sustainability/CSR interventions, providing actionable insights through storytelling to get the message out, across the organization and out to stakeholders.

“Airtel has over the years developed its story with focus on sustainability as an integral part of the company, which cuts across various initiatives that address the SDG’s,” the citation read.

The SERAS – CSR Awards is an annual project, which aims to promote as well as raise awareness about the roles organizations play with emphasis on their responsibility towards stakeholders and the social development of Africa.

The 2019 edition of the SERAs was themed ‘Driving Sustainability Through Inclusive Growth: Strategic Partnership as a Key to Unlocking Opportunities’ and it focused on organizations whom through their CSR and sustainability activities have made renowned impact addressing the SDG’s.

The 13th edition of the Awards brought together sustainability experts, public relations practitioners, brand owners and public office holders.