The Gombe State Task Force on COVID-19 said on Monday that Dr. Abdu Buba-Maisheru II, the First Class ruler of Tangale Chiefdom in Gombe, who tested positive for Coronavirus 12 days ago, had recovered.

The Chairman of the Task Force, Prof. Idris Mohammed, disclosed this in Gombe during a daily press briefing on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Mohammed said: “It is a fact that Mai Tangale had COVID-19 infection and he was admitted and mercifully, he has fully recovered and had been discharged.”

He refuted criticisms that the task force was not transparent in handling the royal father’s COVID-19 case, saying there was nothing fishy, adding: “We have never told you anything that is not true or transparent.

“We just protected the personal information of the subject according to medical ethics and his fundamental human rights.”

The chairman also stated that so far, out of 1,088 results received, 960 turned out negative, while 127 results were positive for the virus.

Mohammed added that while 125 results were still being awaited, 91 cases had so far been discharged and seven cases were on admission at the Kwadon isolation centre and the state’s specialist hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 72-year-old Abdu Buba-Maisheru II presides over Tangale Chiefdom in Billiri community of Billiri Local Government Area of the state.

