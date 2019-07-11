A septuagenarian in Charo Katurke Village, Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, Ahmadu Haladu, on Thursday, lost his life after falling into a pit latrine.

Spokesman of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the incident occurred at about 11.30 am.

He said the deceased, 70, went to ease himself in the toilet when the latrine sank with him.

He said: “We received a distress call in the early hours of today (Thursday) from one Alhaji Sani Alhaji, at about 11:30am that the old man had fallen into the latrine.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 11:45 am.

“Haladu was rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead; his corpse was handed to the Ward Head of Charo Katurke, Alhaji Abdullahi Charo.”

Mohammed advised the general public to stop using old well as pit latrine.