Septuagenarian dies during sex romp with prostitute

One Ajibola Adeniyi, 71, lost his life during a sex engagement with a prostitute at a hotel in Ogijo area in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The deceased was reported to have slumped during the act, while his remains had been deposited at the morgue.

He remains were deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital.

Tribune Online learnt that Adeniyi had engaged the service of the prostitute identified as Joy at the hotel before the unfortunate incident happened.

The Police from Ogijo Divisional Police Headquarters were invited to the scene before the remains of the deceased were evacuated, while the sex worker had been arrested by the Police for investigation.

A source informed Tribune Online that relatives of the deceased, who was a resident of 22, Akilo Street, Bariga, Lagos State, have been contacted by the Police.

The source said: “As police try to locate the family of the deceased, his body had been deposited at the morgue of Sagamu General Hospital, Ogun State.

“The sex worker has also been arrested by the police to unravel the cause of the man’s death.”

