Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has said it has commenced investigations into complaints from five households at Okpe and Sapele in Delta State, who reported the presence of hydrocarbons in their respective dug shallow water wells.

An investigation team, comprising experts from the Department of Petroleum Resources, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency and Delta State Ministry of the Environment, conducted a joint investigation visit, alongside the Seplat emergency response team.

Seplat, in a statement on Friday, said it has prioritised the safety of the residents of the affected area by providing potable water and secured the water wells from access.

“We will continue to support the investigation and provide palliative support to the households in line with the company’s firm commitment to its robust Health, Safety and Environment culture in all areas of its operations,” the company said.

Seplat added that it has carried out checks of other water boreholes in the same vicinity and drilled additional test boreholes.

“None of them has any signs of hydrocarbon in the water. No oil leaks or seepage has been traced back to the Seplat operated facilities,” the statement added.

The company thanked the affected households for their co-operation and peaceful approach and reassured them and the communities that it would get to the root cause of the incident.

Seplat, a leading indigenous energy company in the prolific Niger Delta area of Nigeria, said it has built strong partnerships with its vital local communities, promoting trust and confidence amongst its various stakeholders, ultimately resulting in a stable operating environment that facilitates the creation of shared value.