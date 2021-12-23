Seplat Energy PLC terminates appointment of its Director

The Board of Seplat Energy Plc has announced the termination of the appointment of Austin Avuru as a Non-Executive Director effective December 22, 2021.

The Director, Legal/Company Secretary of Seplat, Edith Onwuchekwa, made this known in a notice on Thursday.

The notice was posted on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

According to the notice, the termination of the appointment was due to breaches of the company’s corporate governance policies and Avuru’s fiduciary duties.

The notice explained that the board had called for Avuru’s resignation as a Director of Seplat Energy.

It added: “In line with Seplat Energy’s Memorandum and Articles of Association, Platform Petroleum Ltd. has been asked to nominate a candidate for his replacement on the board.

“A further announcement will be made in due course.”