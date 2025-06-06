Separation: Actress Biola Adebayo dismisses domestic violence allegations

Nollywood actress, Abiola Adebayo, has debunked rumours of suffering domestic violence in her now-dissolved marriage to her estranged husband, Seyi, with whom she shares a son.

Taking to Instagram, the thespian clarified that no form of physical abuse or violence occurred in their relationship.

This follows renewed public speculation about the circumstances surrounding their separation, which was first announced last week.

Recall that Biola revealed that she and Seyi formally separated in April 2024, and have since been committed to maturely co-parenting their son.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the actress extended warm birthday wishes to her ex-husband, publicly acknowledging their separation, which took place in April 2024.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to my ex-husband and my baby daddy. I pray that grace will abound unto you, I pray you find peace in all your ways. May God continue to light your path and bless you beyond your expectations, in Jesus’ name.”

“Yes, you heard me right!” she added, marking her first public disclosure of the breakup. “My husband and I have been separated since April last year, but we have decided to maturely and peacefully co-parent our dear son, who means everything to us.”

While the news came as a surprise to many of her fans, she expressed her regrets about the marriage not working out and emphasised that it was more important to prioritise personal well-being.

She also shared that behind her public smiles and efforts to bring joy to others, she has endured personal grief in silence.

Amidst the swirling narratives, Biola returned to her original post to make a clarification, stating that no incidents of physical abuse or violence ever occurred during their relationship.

“Please note; we never! I mean never had any physical abuse or violence issue from either of us. (Seyi has never laid a finger on me and I never did as well),” she wrote.

She also urged the public to be more compassionate when responding to people’s private lives, saying, “Let us learn to be kind to people. You have no idea what others are going through until they say it.”

In 2023, Adebayo explained why she and her husband had a brief courtship before marrying in April 2021.

On her YouTube channel, she said, “I realised that we had a lot in common. We did not court for long. We got married in less than six months after we started dating because I knew what I wanted.”

The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, in April 2023 via a surrogate mother.

Post Views: 15