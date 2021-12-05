Separate us, my wife is dating Rector — Polytechnic Lecturer

A Lecturer with the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, Aderemi Bankole, has urged an Osun State High Court, sitting in Ede, to dissolve his marriage, accusing his wife of infidelity with a Rector.

A copy of the signed petition has been received by the Osun State High Court in Ede with the number: HED/25D/2021.

In the petition obtained by Vanguard in Osogbo, Bankole accused his wife, Adebukunola, of cruelty, promiscuity, infidelity and waywardness among others against him.

The petition, which was submitted to the court by his counsel, Hashim Abioye, has as defendants his wife, the said Rector and one Oluwole.

While stressing that he and his wife have continuously lived apart for two years, he noted that they were married at the marriage Registry at Amuwo Festac Town, Lagos before they relocated to Ijagbo via Offa, Kwara State, adding: “The union is blessed with three children of age, 18, 16 and 9-year-old.

“Since the marriage, my wife has been behaving in such a way that I can’t reasonably be expected to live with her because she continuously had illicit affairs, committed adultery with the Rector, to the extent of it becoming scandalous and also a subject of social media discourse.

“My wife made an illegal and unauthorised trip to London for six months without my consent facilitated by a former and she was harboured by one Sunday and Sodipo.

“When she was illegally harboured, it later resulted in the premature birth; she was pregnant at the said period.

“While in London and in Nigeria she engaged in illicit and immoral relationships with some colleagues.

“I plead with the court to dissolve our marriage and the court should grant me the custody of our two children.”