Senior Police Officer’s son dies in Police Barracks fire

The Lagos State Police Command has said the 15-year-old son of a Senior Police Officer attached to the Command had died from Tuesday’s Falamo Police Barracks, Ikoyi fire incident.

The Command’s Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday.

Hundeyin said the Divisional Police Officer, Ikoyi got information about the incident on Tuesday at about 12:40pm from Falomo Police Barracks.

He said the DPO was informed that on Tuesday about 9pm, fire gutted Room 24, Block 1 of Godspower David, an Assistant Superintendent of Police attached to Bar Beach Police Division, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The image maker said that based on the report, emergency responders were mobilised to the scene for rescue operation.

Hundeyin said: “The teams successfully put out the fire, however, during evacuation of the debris, corpse of one Emmanuel Godspower David, aged 15 years, the son of the officer consumed by the inferno, was found.

“The corpse has been evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy, while investigation is in progress.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, CP Idowu Owohunwa, on Thursday visited the bereaved officer at Falomo Police Barracks with the Deputy Commissioner of police, Operations, Isa Grema, to express their condolences.

Owohunwa, who was received by the officer and wife, said he got the information on Wednesday with sadness and decided to visit them in person due to the great loss.

The CP said he was pained about the human casualty from the fire.

He prayed that God should comfort the bereaved family and donated N500,000 to take care of their immediate expenses.