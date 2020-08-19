Nigerians have been urged to respect the Office of the Governor as only the helmsman may have access to some vital information that an average person might not be privileged to.

The Senior Pastor, Victory life Bible Church International, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Apostle Lawrence Achudume, stated this while fielding questions from journalists during a visit by the Ogun State Police Command and Task Force on COVID-19 safety measures adherence to the Church.

Achudume lauded the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his leadership style and reopening of worship centres, saying: “Government acted based on information available and in the best interest of the people.”

While praying that “COVID-19 would soon be a thing of the past in the world”, he called on everyone “to live in love, do good at all times, be at peace with all men, particularly at this period, so that the nation would be what God purposed it to be.”

He noted that “keeping social distance, wearing of face mask, washing of hands, as many times as possible and adherence to other safety protocols would continue to keep us safe from the virus”.

The Leader of the Taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police, Toyin Afolaogun, said his team had gone round several churches to see their level of compliance, commending the leadership of VLBC on what they met on ground at the premises and for providing necessary materials to ensure safety of members.

Some worshippers while reacting to the church reopening expressed delight to be back in church “to pray at the altar after five months of lockdown”.

According to Oluwakemi Adebisi, “coming to church is giving life to the people, as we can sing and dance in appreciation of God’s faithfulness”.

A resident around the church, Elder Olusola Joseph, appreciated Apostle Achudume for providing them with palliatives to ease the lockdown difficulties, saying the church had been providing for their needs and recently donated a transformer to supply electricity to six communities around the church.