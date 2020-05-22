Most senior officials overseeing the affairs of six of the local government areas in Borno State were absent when Governor Babagana Zulum conducted roll calls during an unscheduled visit to their secretariats.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the affected local governments are: Chibok, Konduga, Bama, Askira/Uba, Damboa and Gwoza.

At Gwoza, the newly constructed council secretariat was under lock and key.

The governor’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, said those absent during Zulum’s just concluded three days’ monitoring tour of projects and quality of governance at the grassroots comprised secretaries, heads of department, directors and other top-ranking officials.

Gusau in a statement on Friday quoted Zulum as saying: “None of the heads of department was around, neither the Secretary nor the other principal officers reported for duty.

“Look at the Secretariat; termites all over, an indication that nobody is operating in the Secretariat. Government cannot allow this situation to continue.

“We came from Maiduguri to determine the presence of senior public servants at their places of work.

“We have been pleading with them for quite sometime, to be operating from these local government areas so that citizens will feel the impact of governance at the grassroots but from all indication, many are not listening.

“We will take punitive measures because we cannot allow this system to continue.”

The governor, however, met with the traditional rulers of Bama, Askira, Gwoza and Uba in their respective palaces.

He lauded and urged them to sustain the tempo of ensuring that their subjects continue to live in peace and harmony.

In Bama, Zulum announced that any house in Bama not occupied in two weeks would be temporarily allocated to Internally Displaced Persons pending when the owners would be ready to occupy them.