Senior lawyer threatens lawsuit against colleague over alleged 896defamatory publication

A legal practitioner, Onyekachi Ubani, SAN, has threatened to sue Tonye Jaja, also a lawyer, for allegations bordering on defamatory publication.

Ubani equally called on the Inspector-General of Police to investigate Jaja for alleged cyberstalking contrary to the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

He stated this on Tuesday in a statement signed by him and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

Ubani and former second Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, frowned at what he described as “a mischievous, ill-conceived, and defamatory publication” against him by Jaja.

Jaja was alleged to have written a letter titled: “Open Letter to BOSAN: BOSAN Should Avoid the Appearance of Selective Justice – Is Ozekhome the Only Erring SAN that Has Caused National or International Embarrassment to Nigeria? What About the International Embarrassment Caused to Nigeria by the Duo of Malami and Monday Ubani?”

Reacting, Ubani said such remarks ought to be ignored ordinarily.

“However, for the sake of unsuspecting readers who may be misled by his reckless falsehoods, it is necessary to set the record straight.

“The so-called ‘open letter’ is replete with lies, innuendos and malicious distortions.

“At no time have I ever been cited for contempt by Hon. Justice Binta Nyako or by any court in Nigeria.

“The allegation that I was sanctioned, queried or reprimanded in connection with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s matter is an outright fabrication, without a single judicial record to support it.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the certified true copy of the judgment is publicly available, both online and offline, and it contains no such finding or reference.

“My public statements on that and every other legal issue have always been consistent with the Rules of Professional Conduct and the highest standards of decorum expected of members of the Inner Bar,” he said.

He alleged that Jaja was unknown to the hierarchy of the NBA, the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN).or any recognised platform of the legal profession.

According to Ubani, his self-appointed title as “leader of 1,000 legislative lawyers” is a pure invention of fantasy.

He said Jaja’s history of unfounded allegations is well known to many in the legal community.

Ubani, therefore, said that for over three decades at the Bar, his record remains untainted, having served the legal profession and the nation honourably.