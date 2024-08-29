Senior lawyer, Akintunde, emerges overall winner of 2024 NBA AGC Golf Tournament 

Legal luminary, Ayodele Akintunde, SAN, has emerged the overall winner of the 2024 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference (AGC) Golf Tournament.

The tournament, which was held at Ikoyi Club 38, in Lagos State, on Tuesday, saw Akintunde emerge as the top performer among his fellow contestant.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

The senior lawyer was said to have played 90 Gross, with a handicap of 21, and netted 69. He was the winner of Category 3, handicap 18.5 to 28.

The golf tournament, which was keenly contested by over 111 players, included lawyer golfers and guests from all over Nigeria.

He emerged the overall winner of all the three categories and was crowned the champion of the 2024 NBA AGC Golf Tournament.

Akintunde, while being presented with the trophy, attributed his victory to hard work and his tenacity to succeed.

“I am honoured and privileged to be here this evening and to be celebrated as the champion of the NBA AGC tournament.

“This is something I have longed for a long time—to finally emerge as the trophy winner.

“I remember in Port Harcourt, I tried my best, and again at the last AGC in Lagos State, I gave it my all.

“But this time around, I was more determined, thank God,” he said.

According to him, I had played several of times this week, which helped steady my game.

“I played the Wednesday EKT of Ikoyi Club, participated in the NBA SBL charity golf tournament on Friday where I emerged as the runner-up, and on Saturday, I played in the Nigeria Cup qualifiers for Ikoyi Club and qualified.

“Today, I was particularly determined. Interestingly, we started at hole 19, and I was playing with someone who had a handicap of 13.

“He teed off first, and after he did, I teed off as well. I was on the fairway while he was in the woods on the right.

“He looked at me and said, ‘Handicap 21, you are on the fairway,’ and I thought to myself, ‘I’ll show this handicap golfer today.’

“At the back nine, I played 42 and outperformed him. It was a fun day, and I’m happy that Ikoyi Golf Club was such a great host. I hope everyone had a good time.

“I appreciate the organisers of the tournament and all the members of the committee. Thank you so much for the excellent work you have done,” he said.

The golf tournament was one of the activities lined up for the 2024 NBA AGC.

It will be recalled that on Friday, the 23rd of Aug., Akintunde was declared the runner-up at the 20th Anniversary NBA Section On Business Law Charity Golf Tournament played at Ikoyi Club.

The presentation of the prize was held at a dinner at Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos.

