Senegalese replaces Nigerian as AIPS Africa president

Abdoualye Thiam of Senegal on Saturday in Dakar emerged as the new President of AIPS Africa, an arm of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS).

Thiam, who heads the National Sports Press Association of Senegal, was elected President on the final day of the three-day AIPS Africa Congress in Dakar.

He takes over from Nigeria’s Mitchell Obi who opted not to run for re-election after 10 years in office.

Morocco’s Morad Moutaouakkil, who stepped down from vying for the position of president, retained his First Vice-President seat unopposed.

This followed the withdrawal of Sudan’s Mufti Mohammed and Nazim Bessol of Algeria.

Bessol, who previously served as Member, was elected in the second round of voting as one of the four Vice-Presidents with a majority 10 votes.

With 16 votes Chris Mbaisi of Kenya was the highest elected Vice-President, followed by Bertille Bikoun of Cameroon who got 15 votes, while Mali’s Oumar Traoré had 10 votes.

Musa Sise from The Gambia will serve as AIPS Africa’s Secretary-General, after being voted in by acclamation following the withdrawal of the former Secretary-General, William Ezah.

Liliane Nshimirimana from Burundi was the only candidate for the Treasurer’s position.

This is the first time in AIPS Africa that a woman will serve in this position.

Four new members were voted in, with Jerome Tiendrebeogo from Burkina Faso leading with 17 votes.

Kodjo Avuletey of Togo received 14 votes, Fridolin Wambombo from Central African Republic got 12 votes and Kadiatou Traoré from Guinea got 11 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this is the first time a Senegalese will lead the continental body.

“As we agreed on the top positions, we want to show the way we are going to as a new team presenting Africa as a united continent with a will to move things forward,” a delighted Thiam said afterwards.

“I’m happy that our fellow African colleagues understood this and I thank them for the trust.”

List of Executive Committee members

President:

Abdoulaye Thiam – Senegal

1st Vice President:

Morad Moutaouakkil – Marocco

Vice-Presidents:

Chris Mbaisi – Kenya

Bertille Bikoun – Cameroom

Oumar Traoré – Mali

Nazim Bessol – Algeria

General Secretary

Musa Sisse

Treasurer

Liliane Nshimirinana

Members:

Jerôme Tiendrebeogo – Burkina Faso

Kodjo Avuletey – Togo

Fridolin Kpengoulagna – Central African Republic

Kadiatou Traoré – Guinea.