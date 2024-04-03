Senegalese president: Nigerian youths only interested in being PAs – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the 2023 election, Omoyele Sowore, has faulted the attitude of young Nigerians to politics in the light of the swearing-in of 44-year-old Bassirou Diomaye Faye as the Senegalese president.

The Publisher of Sahara Reporters made this position known on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today.”

Sowore spoke on Tuesday hours after Faye was sworn in at an event attended by several African leaders in Dakar.

The activist, who spoke from his based in New York, United States of America, said: “Our young people are concerned with doing what I call tag along.

“They are more interested in becoming special assistants to governors or senators.

“I have not seen that clear aspiration on the part of our young people to become leaders.

“You cannot be young, mission-driven, and a visionary and go and hide your bushel under some of these old people who have no idea of how to even operate a phone.

“Youthfulness is also important in the sense that you need leaders that are alert and capable and responsive and do not have to spend half of the time in the hospital.”