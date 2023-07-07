Senegal Elections: Tinubu lauds President Macky Sall over withdrawal from third term bid

828 828

President Bola Tinubu has praised the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, President Macky Sall, not to seek a third term in office after the end of his tenure.

Tinubu’s praise follows protests in Senegal in the past few weeks following speculations about a third-term ambition of President Sall, who is moving towards the end of his second term in office.

According to a press statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, Sall is due to complete his second term of office in 2024.

President Sall on Monday told the people of Senegal, a country considered as one of the most stable democratic governments in Africa, that he would not offer himself as a candidate for the February 25, 2024, presidential election in his country.

Following this, President Tinubu noted that with the decision, President Sall has put the interest of his country, the peace and stability of the West African region above his personal interest.

The Nigerian leader, who applauded the decision of his Senegalese counterpart, said history would be kind to President Sall.

“The decision of President Mack Sall that he will abide by the constitutional term of office and not offer himself for a third term in Senegal is heart-warming.

“It has brought great joy and relief. As a Democrat, I must commend my brother for his statesmanship.

“With this singular decision, President Sall chose the stability, security, and economic well-being of his people over and above narrow personal interest.

“The impact of this important decision will be felt beyond the shores and borders of Senegal and across our West African sub-region.

“President Sall has demonstrated that leadership is about serving the people honorably and quitting the stage when the constitutionally-stipulated time is up.

“By his example, democracy and respect for people power will take stronger roots in Africa and will continue to flourish.”