Senegal beat Sudan on penalties to claim CHAN 2024 bronze

Senegal secured third place at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 after defeating Sudan 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw on Friday in Kampala, Uganda.

The bronze medal match at the Mandela National Stadium saw the defending champions bounce back after their semi-final penalty loss to Morocco.

Victory gives Senegal back-to-back podium finishes at CHAN, while Sudan’s wait for a third tournament medal continues.

Sudan started brightly and were rewarded in the sixth minute when Mohamed Tia Asad headed home from Abdel Raouf Yagoub’s corner.

They held the lead into halftime, with goalkeeper Mohamed Abooja making crucial saves to keep Senegal at bay.

Senegal returned stronger in the second half, pressing higher and creating more opportunities in search of an equaliser.

Seyni Ndiaye levelled in the 58th minute with a well-placed header, following a pinpoint cross from Ousseynou Seck on the flank.

Senegal dominated possession after the equaliser, but Sudan remained threatening on the counter, with Abooja pulling off more vital saves.

With no extra time in the third-place match, the game went straight to penalties at the end of regulation.

Sudan missed two spot-kicks: Walieldin Khdir fired wide and Musab Makeen was denied by goalkeeper Marc Diouf.

Senegal converted all four of their penalties through Layousse, Kane, Cissé, and Guèye to seal a 4-2 shootout win.

The result was bittersweet for Souleymane Diallo’s side, who entered the tournament aiming to defend their CHAN title.

Still, they extended their unbeaten record in open play to 10 CHAN matches, highlighting the squad’s consistency and depth.

Coach Diallo lauded his players for showing maturity and character after their semi-final disappointment against Morocco.

For Sudan, led by Ghanaian coach Kwesi Appiah, the defeat was painful, but their performance won admiration across the continent.

In spite of limited preparation and ongoing conflict at home, Sudan reached the semi-finals, eliminating Nigeria and pushing Madagascar to the limit.

Appiah hailed his squad’s commitment, saying Sudanese football had shown remarkable resilience on the CHAN stage.

All eyes now turn to Saturday’s final in Nairobi, where Morocco will face Madagascar for the CHAN 2024 crown.

