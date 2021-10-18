Send for the angels, by Gabriel Agbo 

“Don’t you realize that I could ask my father for thousands of angels to protect us, and he would send them instantly?” Matthew 26: 53

Another great weapon we have in our spiritual arsenal as Christians is the angel. Angels are mighty and powerful heavenly beings. They are invincible and also most times invisible. That means they always work behind the scene, unseen, yet, unconquerable and unstoppable. They are spirit beings and the messengers of God. Their main duty is to worship God and also to see that his instructions are carried out on earth. They patrol the earth to see that the will of God done. They help, protect and minister to God’s people. They carry out most of the activities between heaven and humans. They are very strong, very intelligent, very obedient, holy and very swift. They can reach any part of the universe in seconds. Then, in battles, one angel can kill hundreds of thousands of human beings in a night, as we would see soon. Before we see some of their activities and how they can aid our warfare, let’s understand what Jesus was saying in the text we read earlier. As Jesus was coming up from Gethsemane with his disciples, they met Judas who had come with a platoon of armed soldiers to arrest him. And immediately Jesus identified himself “I am he” all the soldiers fell to the ground. Thereafter, he willingly submitted himself to them.

But Peter did not want to see such. He immediately drew his sword and chopped off the ear of the high priest’s servant. Jesus reacted by telling Peter to put away his sword, that if he (Jesus) wanted protection that he could have requested his father to send thousands of angels to fight for him. But that it was unnecessary because it was time to accomplish what he came to the earth to do – to die for the sins of the world. In fact, the King James Version puts it this way, “thinkest thou that I cannot now pray to my father, and he shall presently give me more than twelve legions of angels?” A legion is about six thousand soldiers. So, twelve legions will be seventy-two thousand soldiers. So, Jesus was saying that if he wanted, he could have asked God to give him seventy-two thousand battle-ready angels to fight for him. Now do you know the implication of this? If one angel could kill as many as 185,000 Assyrian troops in just one night, then 72,000 angels would be able to kill 13,320,000,000 at the same time (one night). And tell me, what was the population of the whole world then? And how many people would remain? But Jesus did not take that option because it was time and the will of God that he be killed for the redemption of mankind.

But, our main interest here is that Jesus was making us to know that there is the possibility of asking the Father (God) to send angels for the protection of his people and God would do that instantly. Great! Now you will ask yourself, does the church appreciate this great truth? Before we go into the scriptures and some personal testimonies, I want to emphasis here that Jesus said that he could have prayed to the Father to send the angels. Not that he would pray to the angels directly. It is the Father that will send the angels. But they will come to minister, serve, and help, protect, defend and fight for us. This is very important because misunderstanding this simple fact has led millions of people into the abominable worship of angels and demon spirits. And the bible fiercely, completely forbids that. You don’t pray to or worship the angels. No! Now, today, God is sending his powerful angels to fight for you, to protect you and yours, to deliver those miracles and divine interventions that you have been expecting, to guide you, to deliver you in the mighty name of Jesus! We will continue. God bless you!

Rev Gabriel Agbo is of the Assemblies of God, Nigeria and author