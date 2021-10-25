Send for the angels (2), by Gabriel Agbo

First, let’s see where the angels fought for the people of God. Israel was once threatened with an imminent attack by a powerful enemy. Sennacherib had fought and conquered Israel. They paid him tributes of tons of gold and silver. They stripped the gold from the temple of the Lord to meet this demands by the Assyrian King, yet he was not satisfied. He insulted the Israelites, their king – Hezekiah and even their God. He threatened not just to defeat Israel in battle again, but also to totally humiliate and relocate them from their land. When King Hezekiah of Israel heard all the threats from the king of Assyria, he tore his cloth, wore sackcloth and went into the Temple of the Lord to pray. He spread the letter of threat which the king of Assyria sent to him before the Lord. After praying, God responded and assured him that he would fight for his people. And what happened? That same night God sent his angel to battle and humiliate the enemies of Israel.

Just one angel defeated all the enemy soldiers and their commander! The boastful king Sennacherib ran home defeated and disgraced.

The bible said: “That night the angel of Lord went out to the Assyrian camp and killed 185,000 Assyrian troops. When the surviving Assyrians woke up the next morning, they found corpses everywhere. Then king Sennacherib of Assyria broke camp and returned to his own land. He went home to his capital of Nineveh and stayed there.” 2 kings 19:35-36.

The angel killed 185,000 soldiers, disorganized the surviving ones and sent their commander-in-chief scampering for safety. But did he actually escape? No! Another day, when he went to worship his god Nisrock, his two sons killed him there. This is exactly what happens when God sends his angels to fight our battles. It is always devastating. Your enemies will be destroyed. The prayer warriors and in fact, all Christians must learn and always apply this strategy of involving the heavenly beings in our warfare.

The demons, witches, and even Satan can sometimes try to resist you, but they always run away at the sight of the mighty angels of God. And you know these heavenly warriors, when coming for battles, usually come on chariots of fire or with flaming swords in their hands. Who will see such a fearful sight and not run away? Always ask God to send his angels to fight for you when you are in battle with the kingdom of darkness. Daniel also understood the capabilities and operations of the angels. He knew that the angels could shut the mouths of lions. Just read this account from Daniel 6:16-22, “So at last the king gave orders for Daniel to be arrested and thrown into the den of lions. The king said to him, ‘May your God, whom you worship continually, rescue you!’ A stone was brought and placed over the mouth of the den. The king sealed the stone with his own royal seal and seals of his nobles, so that no one could rescue Daniel from the lions. Then the king returned to his palace and spent the night fasting. He refused his usual entertainment and couldn’t sleep at all that night. Very early the next morning, the king hurried out to the lions’ den. When he got there, he called out in anguish, ‘Daniel, servant of the living God! Was your God, whom you worship continually, able to rescue you from the lions?’ Daniel answered, ‘Long live the king! My God sent his angel to shut the lions’ mouths so that they would not hurt me,”

Praise God! The Almighty sent his angel to shut the mouths of lions. Angels can shut the mouths of all those enemies currently threatening to devour you. They can shut the mouth of all those occult and witchcraft gang up against you. They can render all their conspiracy and devious activities in effective. One angel effectively shut the mouths of all the lions in that den! Yes, that is just how powerful angels can be. You may not need many. Just one is enough to silence all your enemies. I am not surprised that Daniel easily understood that it was only an angel that closed the mouths of those fearful, voracious beasts in that cave. He had had so many encounters with the heavenly beings, so he knew their identity, powers and operations. Today, God is sending his angels to tame your enemies. He is sending them to bring confusion and to disorganise all their evil plans against you. The angel will chase them away and help recover all that were taking away from you. Call for them. Ask God to send them now. We will continue. Share this message.

. Rev. Gabriel Agbo is of the Assemblies of God, Nigeria and the author of the books/audiobooks: Power of Midnight Prayer, Receive Your Healing, Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Never Again!, I Shall Not Die, Move Forward, Power of Sacrifice and many others (All in major languages of the world). Tel: 08037113283; Facebook: Pastor Gabriel Agbo; E-mail: [email protected]; Website www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo.