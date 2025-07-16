Senators’ wives commiserate with former First Lady, Aisha Buhari

…urges prayers for children and loved ones.

Senators’ Wives Association of Nigeria (SEWAN) has mourned the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing his passing as shocking and sad.

This is just as it called on Nigerians to continue to remember the former First Lady, Her Excellency, Dr Hajia Aisha Buhari, and family members left behind by the former late Leader in their daily prayers.

The Association’s condolence message was contained in a statement signed by the President of the association and wife of the President of the Senate, Dr (Mrs) Unoma Godswill Akpabio and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the message, “we the members of Senators’ Wives Association of Nigeria, are deeply saddened by the passing of our former president and Commander-in-Chief, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to you, and the larger Buhari family during this difficult time.

“We also commiserate with President Bola Tinubu GCFR, the government and the people of Katsina State on this irreplaceable loss

“President Buhari’s leadership and dedication to Nigeria’s development will always be remembered.

“His legacy, as a statesman and leader, has left an indelible mark on our nation’s history.

“We pray for the repose of his soul and comfort for you and your family. May Almighty Allah grant him Aljannatul Firdaus and bless you with the strength to bear this loss.

“We stand in solidarity with you, sharing in your grief and offering support during this challenging times and may the memories of President Buhari’s life and achievements bring you solace and peace.”

