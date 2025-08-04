Senators’ wives commiserate with colleague over mother’s death

The Senators Wives Association of Nigeria (SEWAN) has commiserated with one of its members, Hajia Laila Barau, over the death of her mother, Nelda Mohammed.

The condolence message to the wife of the Deputy President, Jibrin Barau, was signed by the President of SEWAN) Dr. Unoma Godswill Akpabio.

The condolence message, made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, said: “We, the Senators’ Wives Association of Nigeria, extend our heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved mother.

“This irreparable loss undoubtedly brings immense grief to you and your family.

“We also commiserate with the Deputy Senate President, Distinguished Senator Jibrin Barau and the entire family over her demise and pray for her soul to rest in the bosom of the Lord.

“May the memories of your mother’s love, wisdom, and legacy bring you strength and comfort during this difficult time.

“We stand in solidarity with you, sharing in your sorrow and offering our deepest sympathies and may Almighty Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus.”

