Senators, Reps to hold joint sitting for 2024 budget defence

Members of the National Assembly will hold joint sittings for the consideration of the 2024 budget proposal submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Adeola Olamilekan made this known to newsmen.

While responding to questions from newsmen after the closed door session with chairmen of Senate standing committees, Olamilekan said that the lawmakers would work on Saturdays and Sundays to meet up with the deadline.

He therefore dispelled media reports that there was no breakdown of the budget, disclosing that the sectoral details of the budget were released to the public yesterday.

He told the journalists that the meeting was basically on the need to meet up with the December 31st deadline as set by President Tinubu.

In his words, “We have only discussed the modalities. I think all committee chairmen of various committees of the Senate are here and we have discussed extensively so that we can still meet the 31st December deadline so that Mr. President can assent to the budget and we are ready to go. That is what we have discussed.

“There is no fire brigade approach. There are processes we have to follow, agencies have to be here to defend their budget and they will return back to the appropriation committee.

“What has changed is that we are going to have joint sittings for 2024 budget defence between the Senate and the house, some committees will be operating from Senate while others will be operating from the house of representatives so that we can meet with the December 31st deadline.”