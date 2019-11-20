President Muhammadu Buhari has given the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission the go ahead to hold accountable members of the National Assembly, public servants and contractors for the over N1 trillion voted so far for constituency projects.

The President said this on Tuesday when he spoke at the National Summit on: “Diminishing Corruption in the Public Service,” organised by the ICPC in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

He thus ordered the probe of those who failed to judiciously spend the over N1 trillion voted for such projects in the last 10 years.

The President said: “It is on record that in the past 10 years One trillion naira (N1 trillion) has been appropriated for constituency projects, yet the impact of such huge spending on the lives and welfare of ordinary Nigerians can hardly be seen.

“The first phase report of tracking these projects by ICPC confirms our worst fears that people at the grassroots have not benefited in terms commensurate with the huge sums appropriated for constituency projects since inception.

“I am, therefore, delighted that through the effort of ICPC, some contractors are returning to site to execute projects hitherto abandoned and that project sponsors are being held to account.

“The ICPC has my full support and the support of this government to hold fully to account contractors, complicit public servants and project sponsors who divert funds meant for constituencies, or other people oriented welfare projects of our government, or who by other means, reduce the quality and value of such projects meant for our people.”