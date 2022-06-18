Senators laud INEC on BVAS, call for improvement in future elections

Two serving Senators representing Ekiti State have urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to improve on the newly-introduced Bimodal Voters Authentication System in the conduct of future elections.

They are Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Ekiti Central Senatorial District; and Abiodun Olujimi, Ekiti South Senatorial District.

Bamidele, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, while Olujimi was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Bamidele spoke with newsmen in Iyin-Ekiti, his hometown in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area after voting at Ward ‘B’ Unit 003.

Bamidele said there was the need for the new technological innovation to encompass all facets of electoral process, including accreditation, voting and electronic transfer of votes.

The APC senator said that electronic transfer of votes would not only improve the poll credibility, but also stamp out the fears of people in tampering with results at the collation centres after election.

He lauded the security arrangements and massive turnout of voters across the state.

According to him, the upsurge in the number of voters substantiated that Nigeria is now having a remarkable improvement in the conduct of elections.

Bamidele said: “With BVAS, there is no fear of anybody tampering with the accreditation process and that is the beauty of democracy.

“So, the the next stage for INEC is having electronic transfer of votes.

“With this, nobody will have any fear of interception at the collation centres and that will add to the integrity of our election.

“From the reports I heard from the start of the voting, it has been a peaceful process.

“We owe it a duty to collectively protect the integrity of this process.

“All of us are bothered with the kind of tension in towns before this election, but I am personally happy for the way it has turned out peacefully.”

Commenting, Olujimi expressed delight at the turn of events in the Ekiti State governorship election, particularly at the large turn out of voters, describing the process as peaceful and heartwarming.

Addressing newsmen, shortly after casting her vote at Ward 7, Unit 7, Iworo Quarters in Omuo-Ekiti, Olujimi said: “The turnout was huge.

“For the first time, nobody is struggling to snatch ballot boxes, maybe because of voters’ education or our experiences in the last House of Assembly rerun election where we lost three lives or maybe the politicians now know that they have to mobilise to win.

“This time, politicians know that there is no short cut; you just have to mobilise.

“I have been here since morning and the BVAS has not stopped for once.

“People are now better informed and they have turned out en masse to vote.

“Kudos to INEC, the security men are almost half of the voters, maybe because of our past experiences too.

“But none of them intimidated voters, they are just doing their jobs.

“INEC has really stepped up its acts; if the situation in my unit is what it is elsewhere, the BVAS has not stopped working and it has made voting very smooth.”

—