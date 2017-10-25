Senators donate 1,280 bags of rice to unpaid Kogi civil servants

Senators on Wednesday donated 1280 bags of rice to ameliorate the suffering of unpaid civil servants in Kogi State.

The civil servants have not been paid for over eight months.

The Senators’ donation was as a result of a point of order raised by Senator Dino Melaye on the plight of civil servants in the Confluence State.

According to Melaye: “My heart bleeds over the pitiable situation of civil servants in Kogi State.

“The people of the state are in perilous time.”

Melaye cited the case of a civil servant in the state who was unable to pay N3,000 for his child’s medical bill, which resulted in the child’s death.

Announcing the donation of the Federal lawmakers immediately after the plenary session, Melaye explained that senators decided to make the donation to ameliorate the worsening situation of the civil servants in the state.

Among the senators who donated were Isa Misau, Buruji Kashamu, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and Stella Oduah.