Some senators on Wednesday described the death of Senator Ben Uwajumogu as a great loss to the Senate, given his steering contributions on the floor of the Senate.

Some senators told News Agency of Nigeria that the demise of Uwajumogu which came so sudden was a surprise to them.

Senator Smart Adeyemi said Uwajumogu was somebody he was looking forward to work with given his open mindedness.

“He is quite a humble person and very intelligent person; he is somebody I talked with since I came.

“It is very painful, we talk about how we could cement the country, most of things he was saying was how the unity of the country could be further strength,the oneness of Nigeria.

“There was no sign of ailment on him, he was on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday but he did not show sign of somebody who is sick.

“We did not believe it when we first heard of his death, because he was very active on Tuesday.

Also reacting, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi described the death of Unwajumogu as very painful.

Meanwhile, the Senate has yet to officially announce the death of the senator.

Reports indicated that Uwajumogu died on Wednesday morning in Abuja.

Uwajumogu before his death was the senator representing Imo North Senatorial district and was a member of the All Progressives Congress Party.