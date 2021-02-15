Jasmine Chidimma Uwajumogu, the daughter of late Imo State Senator, Benjamin Uwajumogu, is dead.

The late Senator’s daughter, 24, died on February 1, 2021 and was laid to rest on February 12.

Jasmine was buried at Victoria Garden Cemetary, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos.

Uwajumogu, who represented Imo North Senatorial District, slumped and died in his house while taking his bath on December 18, 2019.

Jasmine’s sister, Ugonna Victoria Uwajumogu, shared her photos on Twitter after the funeral and wrote: “Baby girl, there are no words. Only tears and rage. I’ve laid you to rest now. I love you forever.”