Senator who organised disrupted rally for Tinubu speaks

Senator Sabi Abdullahi, the National Coordinator, Project 774 for Tinubu/Shettima, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will clear Niger State votes in spite of the disruption of the support group rally in New Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

He spoke with newsmen after series of Tinubu/Shettima rallies in different locations in New Bussa on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tinubu/Shettima rally was originally billed for New Bussa Township Stadium, but the venue was blocked by security agents forcing the organisers to adopt a new strategy.

Abdullahi, also the Senate Deputy Whip, expressed shock at the development.

“have no explanation as to why force and power were unleashed on my efforts for the party. But I take it in good faith and leave it to God,” Abdullahi said.

He added that rally held in New Bussa had put to rest the purported claim that he had defected to another party.

He said: “I have never gone out of APC.

“But some people out of mischief have come out to say that I’m not in APC.

“By the Grace of God, we will all vote for Tinubu and Shettima and all APC candidates in the coming election.”

Abdullahi faulted claims by the police that the venue was blocked for fear of security breach.

He said: “If there was going to be any security breach, I think the method we adopted today would have been the method where security breach would have been easy.

“What we saw today is love for me.

“I have addressed them to support all APC candidates, including in Niger North Senatorial District, and they all agreed.

“This campaign was for my party.

“As a party man, I know the right thing to do.

“We had written to the state party chairman.

“We wrote all the zonal and local government party chairmen.

“I have done what I was expected to do by law and as a party man.”

Abdullahi, who represents Niger North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, said he was using the platform to galvanise support for his party.

He added that all indices showed that Tinubu would win the presidential election.

He said: “Bola Tinubu will not fail.

“He has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is prepared and ready and he is waiting for that time for God to confirm this mandate.

“I don’t have any doubt.

“The indices and indicators show he is a better candidate.”