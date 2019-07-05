The representative of Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo, has surrendered himself to the police following the viral video in which he assaulted a lady at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Abbo reported himself at the Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Thursday.

The Commissioner, FCT Police Command, Bala Ciroma, confirmed the development.

Ciroma said the senator has since been detained.

He said: “Yes, it is true that he has surrendered himself.

“He has already come in and we are investigating.

“He came into the command this afternoon (yesterday) after we sent an invitation letter to him, based on the directive of the IGP, and he honoured it.”

The IGP, Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on a female Nigerian by the senator.

Adamu told Ciroma to provide a personal and round-the-clock supervision of every facet of the investigation.

These include the forensic analysis of the video currently in circulation as well as the actions and inactions of the policeman seen in the video footage.