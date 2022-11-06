Senator speaks on reported plan to dump PDP

The representative of Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, Obinna Ogba, says he has no plans to quit the Peoples Democratic Party.

He spoke against the insinuations that he was planning to defect from the opposition PDP in the state to another party.

This was after losing the primaries of the party for the governorship race in the state in 2023.

Ogba spoke on Saturday in Abakaliki at a news conference, stressing that he remained a strong and committed member of the PDP.

The senator noted that he became a card-carrying member of the PDP since its inception in August 1998 and had never at any time left the party for any other political party.

He said: “I am still a member of the PDP and I have no intention to leave it.

“I have willingly donated my campaign office to Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Ebonyi.

“In October, the Supreme Court gave a final judgement on the lingering matter emanating from the outcome of the 2022 Peoples Democratic Party primary election in Ebonyi.

“The outcome of the judgment may not be what we wanted or what we worked hard for and I am sorry that we did not win this legal tussle for the values we shared and the vision we had for Ebonyi and her people.

“But I feel fulfilled and grateful to God almighty for the rare opportunity offered to me.

“On my political stand, I was first a human being before venturing into politics and I am a believer in politics of greater good for a greater number of our people and that is what the focus in the days ahead will be.

“Ebonyi people deserve peace, welfare and happiness.

“In every contest, the human plan is always to win, but nature always has a way of letting us win some and lose some, most times for a better alternative.

“Lessons have been learnt, more knowledge acquired and who knows what God has driven away from us intentionally to our disbelief, and the things he has in abundance for us ahead of us.

“I remain eternally indebted for the support willingly offered to me by my supporters.

“I thank the Party Executives from National, Zonal, State, and Local Government Areas and Ward Executives who believed in our vision and brand.

“I thank various Christian heads for holding the fort and ensuring that while the struggle lasted, we were strong in faith.

“I won’t take the platform given to me by PDP for granted.

“In all, I passionately hold the Nigerian Judiciary in high esteem.

“I agree with the words of my lord, late Justice Chukwudifo Oputa: ‘We are final, not because we are infallible, we are infallible because we are final.”

Ogba paid glowing tributes to his wife, Dr. Francisca Ogba, the leadership of the PDP, stakeholders and teeming supporters for their support and prayers during the struggle.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ogba lost the PDP primaries to Chief Ifeanyichukwuma Odii after a protracted legal battle at the Supreme Court.





