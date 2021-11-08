Senator petitions IGP, others over alleged attempt to kill him by Governor’s ADC, CSO

A former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Danjuma Goje, has written to the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba; Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over alleged assassination attempt on his life and his personal Assistant, Adamu Manga, by the Aide-De-Camp and Chief Security Officer of Governor Inuwa Yahaya, Superintendent of Police Zulaidaini Abba and Sani Bajoga respectively.

Goje’s petition to the DSS boss, IGP and AGF, written by his Lawyer, VC Nwadike, was dated November 8, 2021.

The petition, already received in the offices of those petitioned, called for investigation into the matter with aim of bringing the Officers involved to justice by prosecuting them after disciplinary action had been taken against them.

The Service Number of the ADC was given as AP/No: 118814 and that of the CSO: AP/No: 57675.

The petition reads: “That on the 5th day of November, 2021, our client came into Gombe through the Gombe International Airport at about 10:30 hours, to attend the wedding ceremony of his relative and some of his constituent supporters and admirers came to the airport to welcome and accompany him home.

“On their way to our client’s home, his personal Assistant and others with them were brutally attacked with guns, cutlass and other dangerous weapons by SP Zulaidaini Abba and Sani Bajoga, CSO to the governor of Gombe state.

“It was by whiskers and the Grace of Allah that our client escaped death, but his personal Assistant was not lucky as he was seriously injured by the attackers with cutlasses.

“At a place near the Gombe International Airport Conference Center, Bauchi-Gombe federal highway, ADC and CSO leading Kawu Keep, Sanusi Attacker, Danjuma Skade and many others came with several vehicles belonging to the Government House and numerous thugs behind them.

“The officers with aid of the vehicles of the government blocked the highway, stopped the movement of our client and those with him for hours.

“The ADC and the CSO commanded the numerous thugs bearing matches, short axes, knives, different shaped hard and dried sticks hitherto shielded by them to attack our client and those with him.

“Our client was fortunate not to be killed but his personal Assistant, Adamu Manga, in the same vehicle with our client, received several machetes cut aimed at shoulder level under the supposition that our client was the one being macheted

“In the course of the unleashed attacks on our client and those with him, five persons (including one Isah Abdullahi M of Pantami Quarters Gombe) were killed, numerous vehicles were burnt and damaged.”

