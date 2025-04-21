Senator Orji Uzor Kalu mourns passing of Pope Francis

A former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has mourned the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis.

The representative of Abia North Senatorial District said this in a statement he personally signed on Monday shortly after the Pope’s passage.

Kalu described Pope Francis as a beacon of hope, peace, and humility, whose papacy touched billions of lives across the globe.

He said: “The passing of Pope Francis is a monumental loss to the Christian faith and the world at large.

“He was a true shepherd of peace, love, and compassion.

“His messages of unity and selfless service resonated deeply with both the faithful and those outside the Catholic Church.”

The lawmaker, who is a devout Catholic, recalled the Pope’s commitment to justice, inclusion, and service to humanity, noting that his teachings will continue to guide the church and the world for generations to come.

“As we mourn the loss of this great spiritual leader, we pray for the repose of his soul and for strength to the global Catholic community during this difficult time,” he added.

Senator Kalu extended his condolences to the Vatican, Catholic faithful, and all those touched by the exemplary life and ministry of Pope Francis.

