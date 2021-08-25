Senator Nwaogu mourns Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi

Senator Nkechi Nwaogu has expressed shocked over the demise of Chief Mrs Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, the wife of the first Military Head of State, General James Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi.

In a press release in Abuja, Senator Nwaogu said that Mrs Aguiyi-Ironsi played an important role towards her success story.

She also recalled the enormous contributions made by the late nonagenarian in the development of the country, and prayed that God would grant her eternal rest, and the family, state and country the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.