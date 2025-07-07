Senator Natasha flags off smart market in Kogi, says suspension didn’t stop me from serving

Senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has said that despite her suspension, she never stopped working for the people she represents, as she remained constantly engaged in delivering democratic dividends and pursuing their welfare.

The Senator made the remark on Sunday as she flagged off the construction of smart markets in Okene and Okehi Local Government Areas, a project designed to uplift local traders, particularly women, and strengthen grassroots economic development.

Each of the new markets will consist of 80 modern shops—comprising 40 lock-up units and 40 open stalls, complete with solar-powered electricity, boreholes, modern toilets, sockets in each shop, truck-friendly loading bays, and security-enhancing streetlights all aimed at making the market secured and efficient.

The markets are sited at Ihima Central Market in Oboroke, Okehi LGA, and a new Community Market in Okene LGA, both chosen for their suitability and potential for expansion.

The project is part of the senator’s broader development plan for Kogi Central, which includes several other constituency interventions slated for rollout in the coming months.

The markets are expected to be completed and commissioned in November 2025, to coincide with her second anniversary in the office.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan reiterated her inclusive approach to leadership, stating that service to the people transcends political affiliation.

She further reaffirmed her dedication to delivering lasting infrastructure and economic opportunities across the senatorial district.

Highlighting her inclusive approach to governance, she added: “I represent all the good people of Kogi Central at the Senate.

“Politics happens during elections, and after that it’s performance that would impact everyone irrespective of political differences”

The event was attended by traditional leaders, women groups, and Youth organisations, who lauded the Senator’s resilience, commitment, and continued service despite being faced with persistent political challenges.

