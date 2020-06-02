Former Senator and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Muniru Adekunle Muse, is dead.

According to credible sources, the Senator died in the early hours of Tuesday during a brief illness.

It was gathered that the former Senator died at Ahmadiyya Hospital in Apapa, where he was admitted on May 30.

He was born on May 17, 1939 in Olowogbowo, Central Lagos, Lagos State.

He joined the Nigerian Ports Authority in 1961 as a clerk and was appointed progressively to more senior positions over the next 20 years.

From 1980 to 1984, he was the Nigerian Ports Authority’s Representative to London.

In 1990, he was appointed Traffic Manager of Ro-Ro (roll-on/roll-off) operations, holding this post until 1993 when he was made Ports Manager, Lily Pond Container Terminal, Apapa.

He was an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Transport, London and Associate of the Institute of Traffic Administration, London.

In 1998 he joined the Alliance for Democracy and was elected Chairman of Apapa Local Government Area from 1999 until 2002.

In 2000, Muse attended the Mayor’s Summit in Berlin, a gathering of mayors of major cities around the world.

In 2002, he was appointed Executive Secretary of the Apapa LGA.

In February 2004, he ran again for office and was again elected Executive Chairman of the Apapa LGA.

In April 2007, Muse ran for the Senate on the platform of the Action Congress ticket and was elected for Lagos Central Senatorial District.

He was appointed to committees on States and Local Government, Solid Minerals, Police Affairs, National Planning, Marine Transport, Interior Affairs and Air Force.

In December 2008, as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence (Air Force), Muse said the Senate would press the president to provide sufficient funds for the Nigerian Air Force to perform optimally.

In April 2009, Munirudeen Adekunle Muse advised President Umaru Yar’Adua to emulate the then Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola, whom he described as a model of serious, people-oriented governance.

He contrasted this with the “mediocre performance” of the Yar’Adua administration in its first two years.

In October 2009, Yar’Adua named Muse as a member of the Federal Delegation for the 2009 Hajj, led by Senator Mahmud Kanti Bello.