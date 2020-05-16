President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Binta Masi Garba, over the death of her father, Corporal Garba Tizhe Tumba (retd), who worked with the President in the military.

Tumba, who died after a protracted illness in Bazza District, Michika Local Government Council, Adamawa State, served President Buhari as a driver in the Army.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, President Buhari described him as “a loyal, diligent and respectful soldier”.

President Buhari commiserated with all family members and friends of the deceased, praying that the almighty God will accept his soul and comfort the family.